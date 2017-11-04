Breaux (leg) suffered a setback in practice and may not return from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Breaux has been eligible to practice the last couple weeks and could have potentially been designated to return for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The severity of the situation is not known at this point, but the 27-year-old is now in danger of missing the rest of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories