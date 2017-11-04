Saints' Delvin Breaux: Suffers setback in practice
Breaux (leg) suffered a setback in practice and may not return from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Breaux has been eligible to practice the last couple weeks and could have potentially been designated to return for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The severity of the situation is not known at this point, but the 27-year-old is now in danger of missing the rest of the season.
More News
-
Saints' Delvin Breaux: Shifts to IR-return•
-
Saints' Delvin Breaux: Nearing potential return•
-
Saints' Delvin Breaux: Placed on IR-R list•
-
Saints' Delvin Breaux: Candidate for IR-R list•
-
Saints' Delvin Breaux: Out six weeks with fibula injury•
-
Saints' Delvin Breaux: Out 4-6 weeks with fractured fibula•
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...