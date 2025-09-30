Saints' Demario Davis: Accounts for seven stops in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis posted seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.
Davis tied for the Saints lead with his seven tackles, one of which went for a loss. It was the veteran linebacker's lowest tackle tally of the season, which indicates how productive he's been to begin the campaign. Through four weeks, Davis has registered 38 tackles.
