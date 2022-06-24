Davis and the Saints agreed on a contract restructure that will keep the linebacker signed through the 2024 campaign, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Davis' base salary will drop slightly in 2023, but he'll still be eligible for hefty incentives during each season remaining on his new three-year deal. Last year, the veteran linebacker earned second-team All-Pro honors after registering his fifth straight season with more than 100 tackles and will likely continue being the leader of the Saints' defense moving forward.