Davis produced 11 tackes (nine solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

After a relatively-slow start to the season, Davis has been on fire over the last three weeks. He's totaled 28 tackles (21 solo) and racked up at least one sack or one interception in that span, leading his team in tackles twice. The Saints take on the Falcons in a likely shootout in Week 13, leaving plenty of tackle opportunities for the talented linebacker.