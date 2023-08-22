Davis (calf) returned to practice Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Davis has been sidelined with a calf injury since Aug. 7. He returned to practice in a limited basis last week before participating in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday. The veteran middle linebacker has been a consistent presence for the Saints over the previous five years.
