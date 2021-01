Davis totaled nine tackles (eight solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, Davis was one of the Saints' leading tacklers, and he fell behind only Malcolm Jenkins for team lead in that department. He also recorded New Orleans' only sack of the game. The high-volume linebacker has racked up at least 110 tackles in four straight seasons, and he'll look to extend that streak in 2021 when he returns to New Orleans.