Davis is dealing with a calf injury, but head coach Dennis Allen said he is "optimistic" about the linebacker's prospects to start the regular season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Davis has sat out the last two practices as a result of the injury, which Allen described as one of a number of "soft tissue" issues among team members. The Saints would be dealt a significant blow if Davis were forced to miss any time, as he set a career-high in sacks (6.5) and logged 100-plus tackles last year.