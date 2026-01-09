Saints' Demario Davis: Career-high tackle tally in Year 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis finished the 2025 campaign with 143 tackles (64 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended across 17 games.
Davis racked up a new career high for tackles in a season, finishing tied for the 10th-most stops in the NFL in 2025. His durability and consistency have stood the test of time, as he logged his ninth straight season with over 100 tackles. The 36-year-old -- who turns 37 in January -- played every regular-season game for the 14th time in his career. Davis was under contract with New Orleans through the 2025 season, and he should remain productive whether he sticks with the Saints or goes elsewhere in 2026.
