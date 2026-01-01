default-cbs-image
Davis logged a limited practice session Wednesday due to a calf injury.

Davis presumably picked up the injury in this past Sunday's win over Tennessee. His ability to post a limited session Wednesday suggests the issue isn't especially severe, though the veteran linebacker's status for Week 18 is still uncertain. New Orleans has long been eliminated from playoff contention, so the team doesn't have much reason to roll Davis out if he's not fully ready to play.

