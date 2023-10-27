Davis (knee) is questionable to suit up Sunday versus Indianapolis.

Davis was also questionable to face Jacksonville in Week 7, but he was able to play in that Thursday night contest, taking the field for 73 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps. He logged a trio of limited practices during Week 8 prep, giving him a decent chance of suiting up Sunday to face the Colts. Erin Summers of ESPN.com reported Thursday that New Orleans plans to limit Davis' practice and game reps while he manages the knee issue.