Davis recorded 10 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Bears.

Davis was once again the team's leader in tackles, finishing with at least 10 stops for the fourth time this season. The linebacker has now registered 61 total tackles (33 solo), a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over seven games this year.

