Davis recorded eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 21-18 win over the Falcons.
Davis once again finished as the Saints' leading tackler, as he tallied eight tackles for the fourth time in the last five games. The 33-year-old has been an iron man for New Orleans this season, playing every defensive snap across all 14 games. Davis also leads the team in tackles (89) and sacks (6.5), and he should continue to serve as the center of this defense Saturday against Cleveland.
