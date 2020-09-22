Davis compiled eight tackles (five solo), one pass defended, and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 34-24 loss to the Raiders on Monday.
He finished second in tackles to Marcus Williams in Monday's loss, staying involved on defense as Las Vegas moved up and down the field at will. Davis will look to continue his voluminous tackling in what should be a high-scoring matchup with the Packers in Week 3.
