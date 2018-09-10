Davis totaled eight tackles in the Saints 48-40 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Davis was a big signing for the Saints this season, joining the team on a three-year deal. The defense struggled against the Ryan Fitzpatrick led Buccaneers offense, but Davis' performance was a rare positive. Davis and the rest of the unit will look to bounce back in Week 2 against the Browns.

