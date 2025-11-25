Davis posted 11 tackles (six solo) during the Saints' 24-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

It was another busy day for Davis, who played every single defensive snap for the 10th time in 11 games while logging double-digit tackles for the seventh time this season. The 2012 third-rounder has cracked the tackling century mark for a ninth consecutive year and for the 11th 11th time in his NFL career. Davis' 102 total tackles (through 11 regular-season games) is tied with Jamien Sherwood for seventh most in the NFL.