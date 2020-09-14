Davis managed six tackles (five solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Saints.
Davis' tackle numbers were a bit slim by his standards, but he finished the day with a solid performance. He's finished with at least four sacks and 110 tackles each of the last three seasons and should provide a solid weekly floor as an IDP option due to his tackling prowess.
