Saints' Demario Davis: Getting green light for finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Davis logged limited practices throughout Week 18 prep and drew a questionable tag, but he'll ultimately suit up for the regular-season finale, keeping his perfect attendance streak alive. In 16 appearances this season, the veteran linebacker has totaled a career-high 137 tackles (63 solo), including 0.5 sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
