Davis accumulated seven tackles (five solo) and two passes defended, including one interception, during Monday' 17-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Davis notched just the third interception of his 11-year career, as he drifted back into coverage off of the line of scrimmage to pluck a pass out of the air from quarterback Tom Brady. The All-Pro middle linebacker also pushed wide receiver Chris Godwin out of the end zone on the Buccaneers' second-to-last passing attempt of the game, marking his fifth pass defended of the season. While these contributions were not enough to keep the Saints from dropping this game in the waning seconds, they underly Davis' overall value to this defense. Davis will also have four more regular-season games to eclipse 100 tackles for the sixth year in a row.