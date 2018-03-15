Davis is slated to sign a three-year, $24 million contract with the Saints, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Davis took over at middle linebacker for the Jets last season and easily turned in his best statistical season as a pro, logging 135 tackles, five sacks and one pass breakup over 16 games -- while not missing a single snap. In fact, the Arkansas State product hasn't missed a game since joining the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012 and is regarded as one of the most durable players in the NFL. It isn't clear where he'll slot in within the Saints' linebacking corps, but he could be quite the IDP asset if he can secure a starting role.