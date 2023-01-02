Davis logged seven tackles (three solo) and a pass defended during Sunday's 20-10 win over the Eagles.

Davis posted at least seven tackles for the seventh time in the last eight games. The 34-year-old linebacker has now eclipsed 100 tackles for the sixth consecutive season, as he sits at 101 over 16 games. Davis has also played every defensive snap for New Orleans this season, though, with the team now eliminated from playoff contention, it's plausible his playing time could be curtailed during the regular-season finale versus Carolina.