Davis recorded 14 tackles (nine solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 20-19 loss versus the Commanders.

Davis played all 74 of New Orleans' defensive snaps in Week 15, and he came away with his highest tackle total this season. He also eclipsed 100 tackles on the year Sunday, marking the 10th time he's done that in his career. The Saints will travel to take on a run-heavy Green Bay team in Week 16.