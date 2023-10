Davis recorded seven tackles (four solo), including one sack, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans.

Davis led New Orleans in tackles for the second consecutive week, helping his team hold the Texans' offense to only 20 points. The All-Pro linebacker is second on the Saints in total tackles, as he's logged 38 through six games this year. Expect Davis to continue making plays and leading one of the best defenses in the NFL going forward.