Saints' Demario Davis: Leads Saints in tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis racked up nine tackles (five solo) in the Saints' 21-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Davis led the Saints in tackles for the fourth game in as many weeks, and he's now up to a team-high 85 on the season. He could be busy again in Week 14 against the Eagles.
