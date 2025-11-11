Saints' Demario Davis: Leads team in stops Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis recorded seven tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 17-7 victory versus the Panthers.
Davis paced New Orleans in tackles and notched his second defensed pass of the campaign. Through 10 games, the veteran linebacker has tallied 91 tackles, tied for third-most in the NFL.
