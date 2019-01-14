Davis had eight total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles.

Davis, who finished the regular season with a team-high 110 total tackles in all 16 games, was a key contributor to a Saints defense that held the Eagles offense scoreless over the final three quarters. Tying a career-high with five sacks this season, Davis has proven to be worth every penny of the three-year, $24 million contract he signed with the Saints last offseason.