Saints' Demario Davis: Leads team in tackles
Davis had eight total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles.
Davis, who finished the regular season with a team-high 110 total tackles in all 16 games, was a key contributor to a Saints defense that held the Eagles offense scoreless over the final three quarters. Tying a career-high with five sacks this season, Davis has proven to be worth every penny of the three-year, $24 million contract he signed with the Saints last offseason.
