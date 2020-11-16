Davis totaled 12 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Davis led the team in tackles and provided his third sack of the season in Sunday's blowout win. He's now totaled 59 tackles through nine games and is on pace for his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season.
