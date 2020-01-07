Play

Davis recorded 111 tackles (87 solo), 4.0 sacks and an interception in 2019.

Davis comfortably led the Saints' defense in tackles in his second year with the team, and he ended the year with his third straight season of at least 110 tackles, dating back to his final year with the Jets. Davis is a high-volume tackler, typically providing him a safe floor as an IDP option. He's under contract with the Saints for one more season, and he'll look to build on a strong 2019 campaign when he returns for a ninth season in 2020.

