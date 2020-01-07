Saints' Demario Davis: Leads team in tackles in 2019
Davis recorded 111 tackles (87 solo), 4.0 sacks and an interception in 2019.
Davis comfortably led the Saints' defense in tackles in his second year with the team, and he ended the year with his third straight season of at least 110 tackles, dating back to his final year with the Jets. Davis is a high-volume tackler, typically providing him a safe floor as an IDP option. He's under contract with the Saints for one more season, and he'll look to build on a strong 2019 campaign when he returns for a ninth season in 2020.
More News
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Strong showing in win•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Three tackles in blowout win•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Records third sack•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Records sack in close loss•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Another strong showing•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Snags first interception of year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.