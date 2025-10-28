Davis recorded 11 total tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers.

Davis led the team in stops, finishing with at least 10 takedowns for the second straight week and fifth time overall this season. Additionally, the linebacker was able to strip running back Sean Tucker in the first quarter, but the ball went out of bounds before New Orleans could recover it. Davis has now registered 72 total tackles (37 solo), a pass defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over eight games this season.