Davis (calf) returned to practice in limited fashion Tuesday, Ross Jackson of SI.com reports.

Davis has been nursing a calf injury since early in camp, but the Saints have remained optimistic regarding his availability for Week 1. His presence at practice, albeit limited, is a sign that optimism was warranted. The veteran middle linebacker has been a model of consistancy for New Orleans by started 81 games for the team during his five-year tenure with the them.