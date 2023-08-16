Davis (calf) returned to practice in limited fashion Tuesday, Ross Jackson of SI.com reports.
Davis has been nursing a calf injury since early in camp, but the Saints have remained optimistic regarding his availability for Week 1. His presence at practice, albeit limited, is a sign that optimism was warranted. The veteran middle linebacker has been a model of consistancy for New Orleans by started 81 games for the team during his five-year tenure with the them.
