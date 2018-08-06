Davis is listed as the starting weakside linebacker on the Saints' first unofficial depth chart, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Davis took over as the Jets' starting middle linebacker last season and easily turned in the best statistical season of his career, logging 135 tackles, five sacks and one pass breakup across 16 games while not missing a single defensive snap. It therefore comes as a bit of a surprise that the Saints would move him outside, with Manti Te'o starting at middle linebacker. While it's unwise to put too much stock into unofficial depth charts, particularly this early in training camp, if Davis sticks at outside linebacker, his statistical production could take a slight hit.