Davis recorded 12 tackles (six solo) and a pass deflection in New Orleans' 38-27 win versus the Colts on Sunday.

Davis was questionable heading into Sunday's game with a knee injury but still managed to produce one of his best outings of the season, setting a new high for tackles. The 2012 third-round pick has 54 tackles (32 solo), with two sacks, on the season and will look to increase those numbers against the Bears next week.