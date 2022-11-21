Davis recorded eight tackles (three solo), including half a sack, during Monday's 27-20 win over the Rams.
The All-Pro finished as the Saints' second-leading tackler behind Kaden Elliss, who started for the second straight game in place of injured linebacker Pete Werner (ankle). However, Davis was still the only New Orleans linebacker to play every defensive snap against the Rams' depleted offensive line. The 33-year-old now has 66 tackles (38 solo), 6.5 sacks and two passes defended while playing an ever-down role over 11 games this season.
