Davis finished Sunday's 20-17 victory over Carolina with five tackles (four solo).

Davis tied for fourth on the Saints with five tackles in the narrow win. While that was a decent tally, it was his lowest mark since he recorded three stops in Week 6 against New England. Davis has been a steady presence for New Orleans this season, as usual, playing every defensive snap in all but one of the team's 14 games and logging 123 stops to reach triple digits in that category for the ninth consecutive campaign.