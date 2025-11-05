default-cbs-image
Davis recorded 13 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 34-10 loss against the Rams.

Davis has now collected double-digit tackles in six of his last eight showings, and he's already on the doorstep of his ninth straight year with 100-plus tackles. He figures to have another opportunity at a big game in Week 10 against a run-dependent Carolina offense.

