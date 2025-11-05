Saints' Demario Davis: Logs season-high tackle total
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis recorded 13 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 34-10 loss against the Rams.
Davis has now collected double-digit tackles in six of his last eight showings, and he's already on the doorstep of his ninth straight year with 100-plus tackles. He figures to have another opportunity at a big game in Week 10 against a run-dependent Carolina offense.
More News
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Leads team in tackles in loss•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Double-digit stops in loss•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Quiet performance in Week 6•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Posts big production in Week 5 win•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Accounts for seven stops in Week 4•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Notches double-digit stops Week 3•