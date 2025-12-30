Davis posted six tackles, including 0.5 sacks, during the Saints' 34-26 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Davis combined with Chase Young on an eight-yard sack of Cam Ward late in the fourth quarter, which resulted in the Titans punting the ball on the next play. Davis is up to 137 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, which surpassed his career high of 136 tackles in the same amount of games in 2024. Week 18 against the Falcons presents the veteran linebacker his final opportunity of the regular season to add to his tackle total.