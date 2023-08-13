Davis (calf) is out for Sunday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, Rod Walker reports.
Davis is hopeful to be ready by Week 1, but he's still working through the injury which has kept him sidelined during practice for about a week. The veteran linebacker will continue to focus on getting healthy so he can make his return to the practice field
