Davis logged seven tackles (five solo), including two tackles for loss and one sack, in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens.

Davis set a new career high in sacks as he brought down Lamar Jackson at the line of scrimmage late in the third quarter. The 11th-year linebacker now sits at 50 tackles (32 solo), six sacks and two passes defended through nine games in 2022, and he's on track to log his sixth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. Davis will look to keep up his consistent play against Pittsburgh on Sunday.