Saints' Demario Davis: Notches double-digit stops Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis finished Sunday's loss to Seattle with 11 tackles (two solo).
Davis finished second on the Saints in tackles behind Pete Werner (13). Davis has had an excellent statistical start to the season, collecting 31 tackles through three contests.
