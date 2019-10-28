Davis compiled eight tackles (six solo) in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Davis turned in another productive day in the tackle department, leading the team in that category for the second time in three weeks. He's become a reliable source of tackles, though he hasn't been able to force a turnover or record a sack through eight games, limiting his overall upside as an IDP option.

