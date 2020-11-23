site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Demario Davis: Paces team in tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis totaled seven tackles (four solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
For the second week in a row, Davis recorded a sack and paced the Saints in tackles. The high-volume linebacker will look to keep up his strong play when the Saints face Denver in Week 12.
