Saints' Demario Davis: Playing time reduced
Davis made nine tackles and forced a fumble in Sunday's win against the Browns.
In 2017, Davis did not miss a single snap, racking 135 tackles and five sacks in 16 games with the Jets. After signing in New Orleans this offseason, Davis picked up right where he left off, playing every snap in the season opener and registering eight tackles. In Week 2, however, Davis played only 42 of the Saints' 62 defensive snaps, though he still managed another nine tackles and a forced fumble. The reduction in playing time is strange but there have been no reports of injury, so it's probably best to ignore it as an outlier given Davis' outstanding pedigree. The Saints' starting middle linebacker should remain an IDP force.
