Saints' Demario Davis: Posts big production in Week 5 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis finished Sunday's 26-14 victory versus the Giants with 10 tackles (seven solo), a defensed pass and a forced fumble.
Davis' 10 stops were second-most on the Saints behind Pete Werner (11). Davis also came up with a big forced fumble late in the second quarter, as New Orleans recovered and managed a field goal as time expired leading into halftime. Davis has registered double-digit tackles in three of five games this season and has 48 stops overall, putting him well on pace for a ninth straight campaign of triple-digit tackles.
