Davis recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bengals.
Davis' two sacks against Cincinnati on Sunday now gives him four total on the season, to go along with 36 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. The 33-year-old linebacker continues to produce at a high level despite playing every defensive snap for New Orleans this season, and he'll look to post another strong outing Thursday night in Arizona.
