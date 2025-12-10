Davis logged seven tackles (four solo) during the Saints' 24-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Davis co-led the Saints in tackles with Kool-Aid McKinstry, with the duo joining Alontae Taylor as the team's three players who played all 74 defensive snaps during Sunday's win. Davis is up to 118 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, and he is on track to surpass his career high that he set in 2024 (136 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games).