Saints' Demario Davis: Productive in Week 16 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis finished with eight tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 29-6 victory against the Jets.
Davis ended as the Saints' second-leading tackler in the rout. Though he hasn't reached double-digit stops in four straight games, he's posted at least seven tackles in three of those contests. Davis is at 131 tackles through 15 contests, putting him well within reach of the career-high 136 he posted last season.
More News
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Logs five stops in Week 15 win•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Posts seven stops vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Team-high nine stops vs. Miami•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Game-high 11 tackles Week 12•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Leads team in stops Week 10•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Logs season-high tackle total•