Davis finished with eight tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 29-6 victory against the Jets.

Davis ended as the Saints' second-leading tackler in the rout. Though he hasn't reached double-digit stops in four straight games, he's posted at least seven tackles in three of those contests. Davis is at 131 tackles through 15 contests, putting him well within reach of the career-high 136 he posted last season.