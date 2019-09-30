Davis notched nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 12-10 win over the Cowboys.

Davis has now recorded nine tackles in two straight games. The veteran linebacker is on fire as a run stopper, and he now has 28 tackles across four games. However, Davis is still vying to register his first sack of the season.

