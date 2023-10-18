Davis (knee) is questionable for New Orleans' game versus the Jaguars on Thursday.
Davis will bear a questionable designation heading into Thursday's game after missing Wednesday's practice. If the 34-year-old ends up being unable to play, D'Marco Jackson should get the start at middle linebacker.
