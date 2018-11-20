Saints' Demario Davis: Quiet in blowout win
Davis made three tackles (all solo), including two tackles for losses, in Sunday's win against the Eagles.
It was a quiet week for Davis, as the Eagles ran only 51 offensive plays and the Saints let some of their reserves get in on the action in a blowout victory. Davis, the team's leading tackler, should remain a quality IDP option in the upcoming Thanksgiving Day tilt against the Falcons.
