Saints' Demario Davis: Quiet performance in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis recorded three total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 25-19 loss to the Patriots.
Davis was uncharacteristically quiet in Week 6, securing a season-low three stops in the loss. The three tackles were his lowest total since Week 13 of last season and four fewer than the seven he posted in Week 4 of this year. Davis is still off to a strong start to the campaign though, compiling 51 total tackles (27 solo), a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this season.
