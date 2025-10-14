Davis recorded three total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 25-19 loss to the Patriots.

Davis was uncharacteristically quiet in Week 6, securing a season-low three stops in the loss. The three tackles were his lowest total since Week 13 of last season and four fewer than the seven he posted in Week 4 of this year. Davis is still off to a strong start to the campaign though, compiling 51 total tackles (27 solo), a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this season.