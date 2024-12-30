Davis recorded 13 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 25-10 loss versus the Raiders.
Davis reached double digits in the tackle category for his third straight contest in Week 17, helped along by a game script that allowed Las Vegas to attempt 38 rushes. He's eight tackles away from his career-high season tackle total (135) heading into a Week 18 tilt at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Picks off Lock in Week 14•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Fills stat sheet vs. Browns•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Paces team with 10 stops Sunday•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Nice outing despite loss•
-
Saints' Demario Davis: Seven tackles vs. Denver•